UNRWA: Egypt has never closed the Rafah Crossing

The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, was quoted in Egyptian media as saying that Cairo has not closed the Rafah border crossing since 7 October, refuting claims made by Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that limited aid supplies entering Gaza were as a result of restrictions by Egypt.

Al-Qahera News TV channel quoted Lazzarini as saying that the Israeli war machine did not distinguish between humans, stones, or even animals, confirming that everyone is vulnerable to its massacres and that he is going to Gaza to see the situation on the ground. He made his comments as he was leaving El-Arish International Airport heading to the city of Rafah where he crossed into Gaza.

Lazzarini called for the opening of safe humanitarian corridors to deliver aid to the people of the Strip.

Read: Egypt refutes Israel’s claims it is hindering aid entering Gaza

Lazzarini condemned the targeting of civilians by the Israeli occupation in the Strip.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he added: “The massive death, destruction, displacement, hunger, loss, and grief of the last 100 days are staining our shared humanity.”