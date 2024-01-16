Yemen Houthis claim to attack Israel-bound ship in Red Sea

Yemen’s Houthi group claimed, Tuesday, to have targeted an Israel-bound ship with naval missiles in the Red Sea, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, Houthi spokesman, Yahya Saree, said the attack “resulted in a direct hit”.

Tensions have escalated in the Red Sea amid Houthi attacks on commercial ships suspected to have links with Israel.

Houthis say their attacks aim to pressure Tel Aviv to halt its deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 24,285 people since the 7 October cross-border offensive by Hamas.

The US and UK launched airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen in recent days in retaliation for the attacks, which have created fears of a new bout of inflation and supply chain disruption.

The Red Sea is one of the world’s most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

