Israel kills 9 Palestinians in occupied West Bank air strikes

Israeli air strikes killed nine Palestinians in two locations in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Reuters has reported. The West Bank has seen a surge of violence by Israeli occupation forces and illegal settlers while the world’s focus has been on Israel’s “genocide” taking place in Gaza.

The air strike on a car in Balata, near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, killed five members of a local cell of fighters that planned a large-scale, imminent attack on Israelis, claimed the army. One of those killed was Abdullah Abu Shalal, the alleged leader of the “cell”. The Fatah movement led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that five of its members were in the car, including Abu Shalal.

Hours later, an air strike in the central West Bank city of Tulkarm killed four more Palestinians, said local medics. An Israeli military spokesperson confirmed that an operation was under way in Tulkarm but did not immediately provide details.

