Official: PA refuses reforms according to ‘external agendas’

January 17, 2024 at 10:45 am

Nabil Abu Rudeineh is sworn in as a deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Information in the new Palestinian government, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank town of Ramallah, on April 13, 2019. [ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images]

Palestinian presidential spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said yesterday that the Palestinian Authority (PA) refuses to undergo reforms based on “external agendas”.

Commenting on leaked media reports about US demands for reforms to the PA, Abu Rudeineh said: “What is really required is to reform Washington’s policies towards the Palestinian people, and to stop supporting the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Jerusalem.”

“Any necessary changes or reforms will be according to a Palestinian agenda, and not according to an external agenda,” he added.

He pointed out that the continued attempts to harm the independent national decision or the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) “will fail as they failed in the past.”

Abu Rudeineh called on the US administration to stop allowing Israel to continue violating international laws and UN resolutions.

“The main demand is the necessity of serious, more reliable and effective work to end the [Israeli] occupation and to embody the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. Without that, no security or peace will be achieved for anyone in the region.”

