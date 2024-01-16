Israel National Security Minister calls for Occupation of Gaza

Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, is continuing the pattern of extreme comments by Israeli officials by calling for the Occupation of Gaza, which has been victim to a genocidal campaign by Israel since October 7, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, Ben Gvir has been quoted as saying that “what’s needed here is an Occupation.”

“When you have presence out on the ground, you have intelligence and control; you’re the landlord,” the extremist Israeli official said.

The situation comes as Israel’s Occupation government continues to vow a longer war in the region, despite the international community’s increasing calls for an immediate ceasefire.

