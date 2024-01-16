Middle East Monitor
Israel National Security Minister calls for Occupation of Gaza

January 16, 2024 at 9:28 pm

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (C) speaks to media near the scene of a reported stabbing attack on October 30, 2023 in Jerusalem, Israel. [Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images]

Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, is continuing the pattern of extreme comments by Israeli officials by calling for the Occupation of Gaza, which has been victim to a genocidal campaign by Israel since October 7, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, Ben Gvir has been quoted as saying that “what’s needed here is an Occupation.”

“When you have presence out on the ground, you have intelligence and control; you’re the landlord,” the extremist Israeli official said.

The situation comes as Israel’s Occupation government continues to vow a longer war in the region, despite the international community’s increasing calls for an immediate ceasefire.

