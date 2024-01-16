Al Jazeera journalist Wael Dahdouh arrives in Egypt from Gaza for medical treatment

Al Jazeera journalist, Wael Al-Dahdouh, arrived in Egypt from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday en route to Qatar for medical attention, Anadolu Agency reports.

Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News carried the news without providing any further details.

The Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, for its part, said Egyptian authorities have facilitated Dahdouh’s arrival in Egypt from Gaza.

“Dahdouh said he will travel to Qatar for medical treatment,” the syndicate said in a statement.

There was no comment yet from the Egyptian authorities on the report.

Dahdouh has lost his wife, two sons, daughter, and grandson in the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Last month, the journalist was injured, and his colleague, cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa, was killed in an Israeli shelling as they were covering developments in the southern city of Khan Yunis.

Last week, the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate awarded Dahdouh the Press Freedom Award for 2024 in tribute to his resilience amid Israeli attacks.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

At least 24,285 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 61,154 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

According to the UN, 85 per cent of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.

