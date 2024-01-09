Press Freedom Award given to Gaza's Wael Dahdouh

The Egyptian Journalists Syndicate has granted the 2024 Freedom of Press Award to Al Jazeera correspondent and Gaza bureau chief Wael Al-Dahdouh for his resilience in the face of the brutal Israeli aggression and its war crimes.

The nomination of Al-Dahdouh came to honour Palestinian journalists who have sacrificed their lives in the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza for more than three months. Israel has killed some 111 Palestinian journalists since 7 October.

Al-Dahdouh was awarded the prize in appreciation of his professional role, conveying the truth and remaining dedicated to his profession despite personal losses. Al-Dahdouh has lost his wife, children and grandchildren in Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza.

The Freedom of Press award is granted to journalists who play a prominent role in defending press freedom, whether through their writing, journalistic work, intellectual and union activities It can also be awarded to a person who is non-journalist but contributes effectively to advocating for press freedom and defending journalists.

