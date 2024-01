Wael Al-Dahdouh bids farewell to his martyred son Hamza Wael Al-Dahdouh, head of AlJazeera bureau in Gaza, bids his final goodbye to his eldest son Hamza. Earlier today, an air strike targeted a journalist's car in Rafah killing journalists Hamza Al-Dahdouh and Mustafa Thraya. 109 journalists were reportedly killed in Gaza since the beginning of the war. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) had flagged the Israeli war on Gaza as ‘unparalleled’ in the toll it's taken on the lives of Journalists.