Report: Mental health system in Israel faces crisis

Israel is facing a wave of severe psychological traumas amidst the mental health system’s inability to meet the demands for assistance, according to Israeli psychiatric experts.

A report published by the Jerusalem Post has shed light on the inadequacy of the mental health system in Israel over the years. Evidence of the neglect of the system can be seen in the long waiting periods, especially in remote areas, leaving many who require mental health care without proper support they need.

Since 7 October, Israel’s public health system has been overwhelmed with distress calls, which are expected to continue to increase significantly.

“Psychiatry experts have recently predicted that one in three people who have been affected directly or indirectly by the war—including families and friends of the kidnapped, injured victims, or those who have lost loved ones—might develop post-trauma disorders in the coming months. ERAN’s distress hotlines are already dealing with over 100,000 calls, unprecedented since the centre’s inception,” the Jerusalem Post reported.

Clalit Health Services reported a 25 per cent increase in the use of psychiatric medications, a 52 per cent increase in anxiety-related cases, and a 45 per cent increase in post-traumatic diagnoses, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Eli Cohen, CEO of Clalit, said that as the largest healthcare maintenance organization (HMO) in Israel, serving over 50 per cent of the country’s population, most displaced individuals due to the situation in the north and south have become our patients.

