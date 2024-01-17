Turkiye top diplomat to discuss Gaza with Jordan counterpart

Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, will discuss the Gaza conflict during a two-day visit to Jordan, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Wednesday, local Turkish media reports.

Fidan will meet his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, and be received by King Abdullah II, the Ministry said in a statement.

“During the meetings, bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments, particularly the current situation in Palestine, will be discussed,” it added.

READ: Jordan’s king warns Blinken of repercussions of ongoing war in Gaza