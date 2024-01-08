Jordan's king warns Blinken of repercussions of ongoing war in Gaza

Jordan’s King Abdullah II yesterday warned US Secretary of State Antony Blinken of the catastrophic consequences of the continued war on the Gaza Strip.

During his meeting with Blinken in Amman, he emphasised the importance of the US’ role in pushing for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the Royal Hashemite Court said.

The Jordanian King reiterated his country’s complete rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, which constitutes a clear violation of international law, stressing the necessity of enabling the people of Gaza to return to their homes.

Blinken is on a weeklong trip around the Middle East where he visited Turkiye, Jordan, the occupied Palestinian territories, Israel, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi and Egypt.

