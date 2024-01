Israeli military opens ‘Khan Yunis Pizzeria’ in home of displaced Palestinian family Footage reveals the Israeli military’s establishment of ‘Khan Yunis Pizzeria’ within a residence in Khan Yunis, Gaza, previously home to a displaced family. As reported by UNRWA on 11 Jan, a staggering 85% of Gaza’s population, equating to 1.9 million people, are internally displaced, with numerous families enduring repeated displacements in their relentless search for safety.