Unprecedented destruction in Bureij Camp: A harrowing glimpse post-occupation Middle East Monitor’s correspondent delivers a stark report from the heart of Bureij Camp, unveiling the devastating aftermath following the retreat of the Israeli army. Amidst the once-bustling community, a grim tableau unfolds: homes are dismantled into mere heaps of rubble, storefronts stand scorched, and a palpable sense of displacement pervades the air. The camp’s transformation is stark, its infrastructure shattered beyond recognition, marking an episode of destruction unprecedented in its scope and severity. Through the lens of the correspondent, viewers are ushered along ravaged streets, amidst remnants of dwellings and shattered lives.