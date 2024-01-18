Official: Hundreds of Gaza women miscarried pregnancies due to panic, forced displacement

A spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said Thursday the Ministry has recorded hundreds of cases of miscarriage and premature birth, as a result of stress, panic and forced displacement under the Israeli brutal bombardment.

Al-Qudra told reporters in front of Tal Al-Sultan Maternity Hospital in Rafah, in southern Gaza, that “lack of health care in places of displacement and the difficulty of reaching hospitals exposes the lives of about 60,000 pregnant women to the risk of pregnancy complications.

He said that during the past 24 hours, the Israeli Occupation army committed 15 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, killing 172 people and wounding 326 others, adding that more victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads, while ambulance and civil defence crews cannot reach them.

On the 104th day of the Israeli aggression, the number of people killed by the Israeli war on the besieged enclave reached 24,620 in addition to 61,830 wounded, according to the same source.

Al-Qudra pointed out that the Ministry of Health in Gaza recorded more than 8,000 cases of hepatitis A infection as a result of overcrowding and low levels of personal hygiene in places of displacement, expecting the number of infections to double across the besieged Gaza Strip.

He called on all international parties to establish new effective mechanisms that guarantee the flow of medical aid in accordance with the declared needs and called on Egypt, the Arab countries and the free world to find new mechanisms to ensure the exit of more than 6,500 wounded as an urgent priority and to treat them in their hospitals.

