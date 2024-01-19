Another Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in West Bank, taking death toll in latest raid to 8

Another Palestinian was killed by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank, taking the death toll in a nearly two-day-long military raid in the occupied city of Tulkarm to eight, the official Wafa news agency and witnesses said today.

The latest victim was Muhammad Salit, 22, who was killed by Israeli gunfire. Witnesses said occupation forces also prevented ambulance crews from reaching him.

The forces withdrew from Tulkarm and its refugee camp after the operation that lasted for about 45 hours. The raid left major infrastructure damage, and also led to detention of dozens of Palestinians.

Israeli forces, using militarized bulldozers, are relentlessly destroying infrastructure and residents vehicles in Tulkarm refugee camp for the second day. pic.twitter.com/N48BBRChly — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 18, 2024

A total of 360 Palestinians, including 41 in 2024, have been killed and nearly 4,000 others injured since 7 October, according to officials.

