Another Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in West Bank, taking death toll in latest raid to 8

January 19, 2024 at 8:58 am

Muhammad Salit, who was killed by Israeli gunfire on 19 January 2024

Another Palestinian was killed by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank, taking the death toll in a nearly two-day-long military raid in the occupied city of Tulkarm to eight, the official Wafa news agency and witnesses said today.

The latest victim was Muhammad Salit, 22, who was killed by Israeli gunfire. Witnesses said occupation forces also prevented ambulance crews from reaching him.

The forces withdrew from Tulkarm and its refugee camp after the operation that lasted for about 45 hours. The raid left major infrastructure damage, and also led to detention of dozens of Palestinians.

A total of 360 Palestinians, including 41 in 2024, have been killed and nearly 4,000 others injured since 7 October, according to officials.

