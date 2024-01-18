Middle East Monitor
Israel kills Palestinian in Tulkarm, blows up home

January 18, 2024 at 3:48 pm

A view of the destruction after Israeli forces raid Nur Shams camp and detained several Palestinians in Tulkarm, West Bank on January 18, 2024. [Issam Rimawi – Anadolu Agency]

Israeli occupation forces today killed a Palestinian man, critically wounded a child and destroyed homes and roads in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm and its refugee camps.

The Red Crescent said that one of its ambulance crews evacuated a 27-year-old Muhammad Abu Awad after he suffered a lethal injury.

A 12-year-old Palestinian was shot in the back after an Israeli sniper targeted him in the Nur Shams refugee camp.

Locals said occupation forces also detonated a house belonging to Omar Amara displacing his family. Nearby homes were also damaged in the blast.

Bulldozers were also used to raze roads, infrastructure and a house in Nur Shams camp. While occupation soldiers ransacked homes and used some as detention and interrogation outposts.

Scores of Palestinians were kidnapped by the occupation forces, including children. A number of those who were later released reported being threatened, cursed and assaulted. They were forced to walk home from military checkpoints. Some had to be taken to hospital as a result of the injuries they sustained, while others were told not to return to Tulkarm until the occupation forces withdraw from the area.

 

