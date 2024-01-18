Israel kills Palestinian in Tulkarm, blows up home

Israeli occupation forces today killed a Palestinian man, critically wounded a child and destroyed homes and roads in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm and its refugee camps.

The Red Crescent said that one of its ambulance crews evacuated a 27-year-old Muhammad Abu Awad after he suffered a lethal injury.

A 12-year-old Palestinian was shot in the back after an Israeli sniper targeted him in the Nur Shams refugee camp.

Locals said occupation forces also detonated a house belonging to Omar Amara displacing his family. Nearby homes were also damaged in the blast.

Huge explosions in Tulkarm refugee camp during continuous Israeli raid in the city. pic.twitter.com/5BXGdJgZQf — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 18, 2024

Bulldozers were also used to raze roads, infrastructure and a house in Nur Shams camp. While occupation soldiers ransacked homes and used some as detention and interrogation outposts.

Israeli forces, using militarized bulldozers, are relentlessly destroying infrastructure and residents vehicles in Tulkarm refugee camp for the second day. pic.twitter.com/N48BBRChly — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 18, 2024

Scores of Palestinians were kidnapped by the occupation forces, including children. A number of those who were later released reported being threatened, cursed and assaulted. They were forced to walk home from military checkpoints. Some had to be taken to hospital as a result of the injuries they sustained, while others were told not to return to Tulkarm until the occupation forces withdraw from the area.