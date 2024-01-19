Sanders urges investigation into Israel’s violations of international law US Senator Bernie Sanders insists on a State Department investigation into Israel’s violations of international law during the Gaza conflict. Citing the significant US weapon contributions to Israel, Sanders stresses the necessity of understanding how these weapons are used. While recognising Israel’s right to defend itself, he condemns the disproportionate military actions against Palestinians, underlining the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Sanders calls for a recalibration of US support, demanding a change in Netanyahu’s approach and a committed focus on addressing the dire needs of the displaced and endangered population in Gaza.