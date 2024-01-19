Middle East Monitor
Journalist confronts US State Dept. over Gaza University destruction

In a tense press briefing, journalist Matt Lee presses US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller about Israel’s demolition of a university in Gaza. Lee criticises the State Department’s lack of commentary, prompting Miller to acknowledge the issue is being discussed with Israeli authorities. Despite witnessing the video, Miller’s responses reflect uncertainty about the specifics of the building’s destruction, including what was beneath it. Lee’s persistent questioning highlights the need for transparency and a comprehensive understanding of the events leading to such significant infrastructure damage.

January 19, 2024 at 12:20 pm

