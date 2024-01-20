Christian Palestinian recounts the family's displacement and confronts zionists A video dated April 2023, of a Palestinian Christian woman who confronted zionist journalists, re-emerged on social media. In the video, the woman details the displacement of her family from Jaffa during her Grandmothers’ labor. She emphasised the practices of Israel is that of a ‘terrorist state’ and as the journalists mocked her she replied: ‘You have one-sided bulls**t. I've had enough of your journalism.’ implying his lack of objectivity.