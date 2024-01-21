Iran’s president says Israeli attack on Revolutionary Guard advisers ‘won’t go unanswered’

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has vowed that an Israeli attack that killed five military advisers “will not go unanswered”, Anadolu Agency reports.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Saturday that five of its military advisers were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Syrian capital Damascus.

In a statement, Raisi’s office termed the killing of the military advisers as a “cowardly assassination.”

It “shows the height of Israel’s desperation and weakness against the combatants of the resistance front,” he said.

“It will not remain unanswered,” he added.

There was no comment from Israel on the Iranian president’s remarks.

Since the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has occasionally carried out attacks on military positions belonging to Iran-backed groups and the Syrian army in Syria.

