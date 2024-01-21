Noor Harazeen takes the hardest decision in motherhood, and returns to Gaza Dedicated journalist and mother Noor Harazeen made the hardest choice to move her children out of Gaza and away from her, to get them out of harm's way. She returned to Gaza to continue her coverage as a journalist, bearing the agonising pain of separating from her children, along with the overwhelming relief that they are safe. Harazeen says: 'I'm relieved that I know they are safe now. They are not being subjected to this horrific war. They can find easily food and water. They can sleep tight at night.