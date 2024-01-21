178 Palestinians killed in Gaza in last 24 hours, death toll climbs to 25,105

At least 178 Palestinians have been killed and 293 injured in the last 24 hours as Israeli forces continued their onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, the territory’s Health Ministry said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The Israeli occupation committed 15 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 178 martyrs and 293 injured during the past 24 hours,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement said.

Israeli forces bombed a residential building in the Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, resulting in deaths and injuries, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported, citing medical sources.

Three Palestinians were killed when an Israeli military drone targeted a vehicle they were traveling in at the Yarmouk market, the agency added.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Al-Manara neighborhood in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, the agency also reported.

An air attack on the Shati Refugee Camp in the Gaza Strip resulted in massive destruction, with no confirmed reports of casualties.

At least one Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Amal neighborhood west of Khan Younis.

Israeli artillery also shelled the coastal areas of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip and the vicinity of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis for several hours.

With the latest Palestinian casualties, the death toll from Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 has risen to 25,105, with 62,681 others injured, the ministry said.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

