Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Pro-Palestinian protester interrupts David Lammy’s speech demanding ceasefire in Gaza

As the war in Gaza hits the 100-day mark, Pro-Palestinian protesters dramatically interrupted shadow foreign secretary David Lammy’s speech, condemning his silence and asking him to take a stand for Gaza. The protester cried out: ‘When will you condemn the genocide?’, ‘How many more children need to die?’ and ‘How many people are going to be crawling through rubble trying to find their children?’

January 21, 2024 at 3:31 am

READ: Returned Israeli soldier brags about Gaza’s destruction

 

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending