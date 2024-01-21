Pro-Palestinian protester interrupts David Lammy’s speech demanding ceasefire in Gaza
As the war in Gaza hits the 100-day mark, Pro-Palestinian protesters dramatically interrupted shadow foreign secretary David Lammy’s speech, condemning his silence and asking him to take a stand for Gaza. The protester cried out: ‘When will you condemn the genocide?’, ‘How many more children need to die?’ and ‘How many people are going to be crawling through rubble trying to find their children?’
