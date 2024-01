Returned Israeli soldier brags about Gaza’s destruction A social video captures an admission of an Israeli returned soldier, at a family gathering, that he flattened over 100 civilian neighbourhoods. He was casually asked how many neighbourhoods he had flattened and he responded: ‘I don't know, maybe a hundred? Everything I saw, I flattened.’ The video asserts the lack of accountability within the Israeli army and poses a question on the gravity of the war crimes committed in Gaza.