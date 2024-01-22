Arab Parliament honours South Africa’s president 

The Arab Parliament yesterday granted the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, the International Medal on behalf of the Arab people, after his country filed a lawsuit against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) charging the occupation state with genocide.

The Medal is the highest honour presented to international leaders who support the issues of the Arab nation.

Parliament Speaker, Adel Abdul Rahman Al-Asoumi, said in a statement that the award is a simple message to express gratitude and appreciation for South Africa’s stances, especially regarding the filing of a lawsuit against the Israeli occupation in the ICJ.

Al-Asoumi also thanked countries that supported South Africa’s ICJ case.

A two-day public hearing for South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) was held on 11-12 January with Petoria saying Tel Aviv had “crossed the line” in its response to the events of 7 October and calling on the international court to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

