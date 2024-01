Israeli soldier Rabbi Zerbiv invokes biblical ten plagues in context of Gaza Rabbi Avraham Zerbiv, serving as an Israeli soldier, controversially referenced the biblical ten plagues, comparing them to the ongoing military operations in Gaza. He foretold a repetition of history, stating, ‘There will be ten plagues in this war, as there were ten plagues in Egypt before. It will happen, it happens, and in this war, we will see.’