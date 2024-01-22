Palestine: more refugees in West Bank due to Israeli attacks

Almost 750 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have been displaced since 7 October as a direct result of Israeli security forces attacks and destruction of their homes, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has revealed in its latest report.

Israeli attacks on the Nur Shams and Tulkarm refugee camps on 17-18 January caused damage to homes and infrastructure, and led to deaths and injuries among civilians, said OCHA. “At least 21 homes were rendered uninhabitable due to explosions and bulldozing, displacing 137 people, including 46 children. Since 7 October 2023 and as of 21 January 2024, 739 Palestinians, including 309 children, have been displaced, following the destruction of 115 homes during other operations carried out by Israeli forces across the West Bank.”

Moreover, “At least 198 Palestinian households comprising 1,208 people, including 586 children, have been displaced amid settler violence and access restrictions. The displaced households are from at least 15 herding/Bedouin communities.”

Another 479 Palestinians, including 239 children, have been displaced following the demolition of their homes, due to a lack of Israeli-issued building permits in Area C and East Jerusalem, which are almost impossible to obtain.”

