Skin diseases spreading among Palestinian prisoners in Israel's jails

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) yesterday warned of “the dangerous spread of diseases and epidemics among Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, mainly skin diseases.”

According to the PPS, “the Israel Prison Service (IPS) has escalated the tight restrictions and systematic torture against Palestinian prisoners that were imposed following the Aqsa Flood Operation in an unprecedented manner.”

“The IPS intensified medical crimes against Palestinian detainees, surpassing the policy of intentional medical negligence, which has been the primary cause of many prisoners’ martyrdom in Israeli prisons in the last few years,” the PPS statement said.

According to PPS, 6,170 Palestinians have been detained in the occupied West Bank since 7 October.

UNRWA: In Gaza, intestinal diseases spreading 4 times faster than before 7 Oct