UNRWA: In Gaza, intestinal diseases spreading 4 times faster than before 7 Oct

December 4, 2023 at 1:36 pm

A view of an United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) school in Rafah, Gaza used as a sheltering place for displaced Palestinians on November 28, 2023. [Abed Rahim Khatib – Anadolu Agency]

UNRWA media adviser and spokesperson, Adnan Abu Hasna, said that there are huge needs in the Gaza Strip, especially with the arrival of winter, which requires providing large quantities of clothes and blankets, in addition to medicines and fuel.

In a brief statement released by UNRWA on Saturday, Abu Hasna added that there is a fear of the spread of diseases, as intestinal diseases have spread at a rate four times what they were previously and skin diseases have increased threefold, in addition to reports of the spread of viral hepatitis. All of this will have serious consequences due to overcrowding and lack of clean water.

The UNRWA spokesperson pointed out that the aid entering the Strip is “a drop in the ocean of humanitarian needs” of  the Strip even before Israel’s bombing campaign began on 7 October.

UNRWA warned in a post on X: “Gaza’s population will soon begin dying from diseases as well as Israeli bombardment.”

