Germany temporarily exempts Israelis from residency permit requirements

The German Interior Ministry announced yesterday that Israeli residents of Germany can stay until 26 April without the need to apply for a residency permit or an extension of their current visa.

Israeli citizens are allowed to stay in Germany for 90 days without a visa. The ministry stated that from 26 January to 26 April they will be exempt from the residency permit requirement under new regulations.

“With our regulation, we are enabling Israeli citizens to stay in Germany for a further three months without having to apply for a residence permit. This is pragmatic and unbureaucratic help for people who we want to support in this difficult situation,” said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

