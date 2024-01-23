‘Israel to pull troops out of Gaza for redeployment in occupied West Bank’

Israel will pull troops out of the Gaza Strip and redeploy some of them to the occupied West Bank, Anadolu has reported, based on reports in Israeli media on Monday.

“Army chief Herzi Halevi decided to pull out the combat forces from Gaza to be transferred to the West Bank to replace the regular forces there,” said the Walla news portal. No further details were provided regarding the decision and there has been no confirmation yet from the army.

According to Israeli media, though, the move aims to rest Israeli forces in the West Bank amid rising tension in the occupied territory. At least 370 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 4,200 others wounded by Israeli army fire in the West Bank since 7 October.

Last week, the Israeli army withdrew its 36th Division from the Gaza Strip, while three other divisions remained in the Palestinian territory, where they are engaged in what many believe is a genocide against the people of occupied Palestine.

The people of the Gaza Strip are suffering from an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe as a result of Israel’s ongoing military offensive. More than two million Palestinians have been displaced, many more than once. Camps and shelters are totally inadequate in the winter weather. Homes, medical facilities and media teams continue to be targeted by Israel.

More than 25,000 Palestinians have been killed, with another 8,000 missing, presumed dead, under the rubble of their homes. Most were women and children. At least 63,000 people have been wounded in the massive destruction of civilian infrastructure by the so-called Israel Defence Forces.

