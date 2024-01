Israeli soldier in Gaza proclaims ‘Eretz Israel’ mission, raises Gush Katif flag During a military operation in Gaza, an Israeli soldier made a resolute statement, emphasising the return to ‘Eretz Israel’ and highlighting a mission beyond reclaiming homes. He declared an aim to ‘clear the evil from the world,’ coupling his words with the symbolic act of raising the Gush Katif flag. Gush Katif, a former Israeli settlement in Gaza disbanded in 2005.