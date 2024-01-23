Middle East Monitor
Motaz Azaiza announces temporary departure from Gaza

Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza has vacated the Gaza Strip, setting course for Qatar. In a heartfelt video, he remarked on his press jacket, ‘This is the last time you will see me with this heavy, stinky vest.’ Azaiza’s contribution has been pivotal in offering real-time insights from the besieged region, engaging over 18 million Instagram enthusiasts, coupled with an audience surpassing a million on X, previously known as Twitter.

January 23, 2024 at 7:49 pm

