Israel: journalist calls on Gantz, Eisenkot to leave Netanyahu's war cabinet

An Israeli journalist has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot to withdraw and not help it to manage the military offensive against the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“Where is the government’s policy and your own policy?” asked Abraham Frank in Maariv. “So far, we know that it does not exist, and perhaps it will not exist. I mean that Netanyahu has a policy towards himself — but I do not know if you agree with this policy — which is to maintain his position as prime minister at any cost and until the end of time.”

Frank warned Gantz and Eisenkot that if they decide to join Netanyahu in his basic policy, they must announce it, but if not they must provide answers to the issues presented, which are not future issues, but matters that all Israelis, including themselves, should have already dealt with a month or two ago. He added that a global coalition should have been formed to return the captives in Gaza, but it cannot be formed as long as Netanyahu remains in power.

“Netanyahu needs his government for himself and for that he will fight and fight. I greatly appreciate your decision to work at the tactical level and help manage the war, but this cannot be a strategy and goal for a party that sees itself as a national leader,” Frank pointed out. “Your tactic towards the Israelis so far has been silence, because perhaps you have nothing to say. I think that in these matters, you must report to the public whether you have a policy or not, and if you have it, explain what it is.”

According to the journalist, Gantz and Eisenkot still have the time-limited ability to take an important step, provided that they completely rethink their path. However, the day is not far away when many of their supporters will say, “Your time has passed.”

