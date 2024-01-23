Hamas holds UN, int’l community responsible for ongoing Israeli crimes

Hamas said it holds the United Nations and the international community “politically and historically” responsible for the ongoing Israeli crimes against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, especially Khan Yunis, Quds Press reported.

In a statement issued yesterday, Hamas said: “The Israeli army today targeted five shelters housing displaced families in Khan Yunis with different weapons, killing and injuring dozens of civilians.”

“The enemy army had called on citizens to take refuge in these centres and claimed they were safe before committing its horrendous massacre today as part of the genocidal war that is being carried out against the Gaza Strip civilians with ongoing support from the administration of [US] President Biden,” Hamas added.

The movement called on all free countries that support the values of justice and freedom to take action and prosecute Israeli leaders before international courts and hold them accountable for their crimes against the Palestinian people and humanity as a whole.

