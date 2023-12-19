Hamas calls on UN, int'l groups to protect health facilities in Gaza

Hamas has called on the United Nations and international organisations to fulfill their responsibilities and protect health facilities in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement received by Quds Press yesterday, the movement said: “We call on the United Nations and international organisations to fulfil their responsibilities in protecting healthcare facilities in the Gaza Strip and to provide them with the necessary basic needs to operate.”

The movement also called for taking decisive actions to hold the leaders of the Israeli occupation accountable for their appalling crimes against civilians and the medical sector, which faces continuous shelling. The latest of which was the targeting of Al-Shifa Hospital yesterday morning and Nasser Hospital on Sunday evening, leading to the deaths of several injured and displaced Palestinians.

