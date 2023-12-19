Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Hamas calls on UN, int'l groups to protect health facilities in Gaza

December 19, 2023 at 4:45 pm

Palestinians wait for the rain to stop in front of the hospital as Palestinians who took shelter in the Aqsa Martyrs Hospital and its surroundings in Deir Al-Balah city of the Gaza try to live between the strong winds, heavy rain and floods affecting the region amid Israeli attacks on December 12, 2023 [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinians wait for the rain to stop in front of the hospital as Palestinians who took shelter in the Aqsa Martyrs Hospital and its surroundings in Deir Al-Balah city of the Gaza try to live between the strong winds, heavy rain and floods affecting the region amid Israeli attacks on December 12, 2023 [Ali Jadallah – Anadolu Agency]

Hamas has called on the United Nations and international organisations to fulfill their responsibilities and protect health facilities in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement received by Quds Press yesterday, the movement said: “We call on the United Nations and international organisations to fulfil their responsibilities in protecting healthcare facilities in the Gaza Strip and to provide them with the necessary basic needs to operate.”

The movement also called for taking decisive actions to hold the leaders of the Israeli occupation accountable for their appalling crimes against civilians and the medical sector, which faces continuous shelling. The latest of which was the targeting of Al-Shifa Hospital yesterday morning and Nasser Hospital on Sunday evening, leading to the deaths of several injured and displaced Palestinians.

READ: Palestinian child killed in targeted Israeli attack of Khan Yunis hospital

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending