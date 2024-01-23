Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

US envoy McGurk in Cairo to focus on humanitarian pause, hostage deal

January 23, 2024 at 6:08 pm

President Biden’s senior Middle East adviser Brett McGurk in the Bahraini capital Manama on November 21, 2021 [MAZEN MAHDI/AFP via Getty Images]

President Biden’s senior Middle East adviser Brett McGurk in the Bahraini capital Manama on November 21, 2021 [MAZEN MAHDI/AFP via Getty Images]

US Middle East envoy, Brett McGurk, is in Cairo on Tuesday for “active” discussions on ensuring the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and securing a humanitarian pause, the White House said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

White House spokesperson, John Kirby, said the Biden administration would absolutely support a longer humanitarian pause.

He said McGurk was also discussing other issues, including getting an assessment of Israel’s military operations and its efforts to protect civilians, as well as continuing to explore the idea of a normalisation of Israel-Saudi ties.

READ: Israel minister: We will not agree to a deal that includes a ceasefire

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending