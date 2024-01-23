Israel minister: We will not agree to a deal that includes a ceasefire

Israeli TV Channel 7 reported far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich saying that his party will not agree to any deal with Hamas that includes a ceasefire.

The head of the Religious Zionism Party said: “We will not agree to a deal that includes a ceasefire.”

In response, Minister of Heritage Amihai Ben-Eliyahu stated that if the war stops, his far-right party, Otzma Yehudit, will withdraw from the government.

He added that he feels frustrated because Hamas has not been defeated yet.

Smotrich has previously called for encouraging the “voluntary migration” of Palestinians from Gaza. Such an exodus of Palestinians from the besieged enclave would presumably be followed by the re-occupation of the Strip by Israeli authorities and its resettlement by illegal Jewish settlers.

