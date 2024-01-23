France, Ireland call for European sanctions for 'violent' Israel settlers

France and Ireland yesterday urged the European Union to impose sanctions on Jewish settlers who commit acts of violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Le Drian went on to describe Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to the “two-state solution” as “disturbing” and emphasised the need for the establishment of a Palestinian state, which means “security guarantees” for everyone.

Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence, Micheal Martin, said discussions on imposing sanctions on illegal Jewish settlers are ongoing.

Without naming names, he noted that two EU member states oppose such sanctions.

“There is an agreement on sanctions against Hamas, and this is the right decision. But there must also be an agreement on sanctions against Israel settlers who resort to violence in the West Bank,” Martin said.

Martin said that Netanyahu’s rejection of the two-state solution is “unacceptable” and that this position does not contribute to bringing peace to the region.

