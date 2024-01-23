Warning of real famine in northern Gaza after flour and rice run out

On Monday, the government media office in Gaza warned of a “real famine” in the northern Gaza Strip, after quantities of flour and rice ran out. They are holding Israel and its allies responsible for the lives of thousands of Palestinians.

400,000 Palestinians face the risk of starvation in the besieged northern Gaza Strip, according to the office.

In a statement, the media office said, “The Occupation forced our people in the North Gaza Governorate to grind animal feed and grains to make up for the lack of wheat, and they are facing real famine in light of the continued aggression and in light of the Occupation tightening the siege on our Palestinian people.”

North Gaza Governorate and the Gaza Governorate are subjected to “a severe siege in coincidence with the continuation of the genocidal war waged by the Israeli occupation army, as the Occupation has prevented any aid from reaching these two governorates since the start of the brutal war.”

The office spoke of “dozens of cases of executions and field killings carried out by the occupation army of dozens of martyrs who tried to obtain food in the Gaza and North Gaza governorates.”

It said that this crime, for which Israel and its ally, the US, bear responsibility, “violates international law, international humanitarian law, and all international agreements and treaties that guarantee the right to obtain food for every human being.”

The office called on the countries of the world to “work seriously, immediately and urgently to provide food aid and food supplies to all our Palestinian people, especially in the North and Gaza Governorates.”

It also called for “stopping the genocidal war against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, stopping the bloodshed and stopping the killing and targeting of civilians, children and women.”

