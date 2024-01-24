56% of children fleeing to Europe face danger on their journeys, survey finds

More than half of children fleeing into Europe reported feeling in danger on their long journeys from people smugglers, border officials and police, according to a report by Save the Children.

The child right’s organisation surveyed more than 500 refugee and migrant children and caregivers from 16 countries currently residing in Europe with the findings highlighting the challenges faced by those seeking protection in Europe after escaping violence in their home countries.

The report, titled ‘Hope and Harm‘, found 56 per cent of children from Asia, the Middle East and Africa who responded to the survey, reported feeling in danger on their journey to Europe, with three in four children attributing this to encounters with police, one in two to border officials, and six in ten to smugglers.

Only 18 per cent of refugee children from Ukraine surveyed felt in danger when fleeing to other European countries, with none citing threats from police or smugglers, but they reported facing bullying, a decline in confidence and missing their fathers in their host countries.

Children from countries such as Afghanistan and Syria reported being beaten and threatened by border officials and sleeping in forests and mountains. One child in Greece said: “I was beaten hard on my arm by the Greek police. They took all my clothes and sent us back to Turkiye.”

Omar (not his real name), 18, from Syria had a similar experience when travelling to Europe aged nine to escape war in his homeland.

“The way here was extremely dangerous but we knew that if we stayed, then we would die anyway. Either way, it would be the same thing,” Omar said. “From Lebanon to Turkiye, it was legal. We travelled by plane. Then [we went] from Turkiye to Greece; it was dangerous. We tried three times. Some [people] were kidnapped or beaten by police officers.”

Omar and his siblings eventually took an overcrowded inflatable boat to Greece that sank 20 metres from the coastline.

“I was small; I couldn’t swim, and it was very deep. Thank God no one died,” said Omar, who eventually made it to Sweden, where he now has citizenship. “This is not a normal trip. I want to tell all politicians that they should ease the journey.”

No one would choose to die [on their way to Europe] if it wasn’t dangerous in their home country.

Despite the mistreatment some refugee and migrant children endured on their journeys, many of the children surveyed reported feeling safer in their host country than back home, with one child stating, there are now “no bombs, no rockets”.

“Refugee children are putting everything on the line for a safer life in Europe– one without war or violence–only to face new dangers at its doorstep. So many children, including those who participated in this research, are being denied their basic rights, facing violence at borders, discrimination, inhumane conditions, and inadequate services. This is a scandal that must end,” said Tory Clawson, Save the Children’s Migration & Displacement Initiative director.

“Children on the move are children first and foremost, and must be treated with dignity and have their essential needs met, including their right to protection, education and access to quality physical and mental health support. The welcome of refugees from Ukraine has shown another way is possible.”

