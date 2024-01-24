Hamas rejects Israel offer to release captives in exchange for 2-month truce

Hamas has rejected an Israeli proposal for a two-month ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in return for releasing Israeli captives detained by resistance factions in Gaza.

The deal would also include the release of Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel and allow senior Hamas leaders in Gaza to leave the Strip, according to an AP report.

According to an Israeli official who was quoted, Hamas refuses to release more Israeli prisoners of war until Israel ends its ongoing war on the besieged Strip and withdraws its forces.

The official said Egypt and Qatar, which have been mediating talks between Hamas and Israel, are working to develop a multi-stage proposal to bridge the gaps between the two sides, noting that Tel Aviv refuses to discuss offers that include a commitment to stopping the war on Gaza, which Hamas demands.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that Israel may propose a deal which would be implemented in “three or four stages, with the exchange of prisoners taking place in each stage, including Palestinian prisoners with high sentences, and a ceasefire for long periods,” without a commitment to ending the war on the Strip.