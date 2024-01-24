Israeli soldiers’ TikTok videos spark outrage over unprovoked shooting Israeli soldiers are facing intense criticism for their recent TikTok activities. Videos capturing them firing indiscriminately in peaceful areas, coupled with their seemingly carefree attitude, have surfaced, igniting a wave of controversy. Notably, one video features a song in Arabic with the lyrics: ‘Welcome Gaza, I’m captain hell,’ further intensifying the scrutiny surrounding their conduct amidst the ongoing hardships faced by Palestinians.