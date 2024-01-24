Raisi, Erdogan meet in Ankara for Gaza talks

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday, welcomed Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, in Turkiye with an official ceremony for a one-day visit as the war in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the report, Raisi and Erdogan met in the capital, Ankara, for talks focused on the regional repercussions of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as steps to further deepen Turkish-Iranian ties, according to diplomatic sources.

The visit comes amid growing fears about the regional repercussions of the war in Gaza, which Israel launched in reprisal for the unprecedented 7 October attacks launched by Hamas, the report says.

In response, Israel has carried out a relentless offensive that has killed at least 25,490 people in Gaza, around 70 per cent of them women, children and adolescents.

Raisi vowed on Monday that Israel “will certainly pay” for the killing in Syria of a senior General with the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

READ: ‘Death to Child Murderers’: Iranians hold nationwide rallies against ‘genocide’ of children in Gaza