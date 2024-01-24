Report: Israel digging trench along Syria border

The Israeli army has begun digging a trench along the border with Syria in an apparent attempt to avoid repeating a scenario similar to the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation carried out by the Palestinian resistance, Hebrew newspaper Israel Hayom revealed on Monday.

The paper said the trench comes within the framework of a new plan to secure the border areas and to prevent the infiltration of armed militia members supported by Iran, Palestinian factions, or Hezbollah members from Syrian territory.

It added that the plan includes a large trench extending along the land border, noting that it was designed at a depth and width that does not allow any type of vehicle to pass.

It quoted an officer saying that in the end, Israel had returned to solutions from the Middle Ages. “If there had been a trench, this [7 October] would not have happened. Our goal is to disrupt vehicles’ access to the border fence,” the source said.

