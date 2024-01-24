US rejects Israel's plan to for ‘buffer zone’ in Gaza

The US said on Tuesday that it does not support Israel’s idea of creating a “buffer zone” in Gaza. The Palestinian territory’s (nominal) borders should be preserved, said National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby in his daily press briefing.

“Nothing has changed about our view,” said Kirby when asked about the issue. “We do not want to see the territory of Gaza reduced in any way. We won’t support that.” He added that the Biden administration has been “very clear and consistent, both in private and publicly” about this.

According to Israeli media, the occupation army has started to demolish buildings in some places to create a “buffer zone” along the Gaza border. All regional countries have rejected the idea.

READ: EU’s Borrell: Israel can’t veto Palestinians’ right to self-determination