Israel said, Thursday, that it expects the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to dismiss genocide accusations against Tel Aviv over its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We expect the ICJ to throw out these spurious and specious charges,” government spokesperson, Eylon Levy, told reporters.

The Hague-based Court will give its verdict in South Africa’s genocide lawsuit against Israel on Friday.

On 29 December, South Africa filed a lawsuit with the ICJ requesting an injunction against Israel on the grounds that Tel Aviv’s onslaught on Gaza violates the Genocide Convention.

South Africa demands the ICJ grant nine interim injunctions, including that Israel immediately cease its military operations in Gaza, take reasonable measures to prevent the genocide of Palestinians, ensure that the displaced return to their homes and have access to humanitarian assistance, including adequate food, water, fuel, medical and hygiene supplies, shelter and clothing, take necessary steps to punish those involved in the genocide and preserve the evidence of genocide.

It also requests that the ICJ grant an injunction due to the urgency of the situation. Following the completion of hearings on 11-12 January, the Court began deliberations after examining the parties’ submissions and evidence.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since a 7 October Hamas attack, killing at least 25,700 Palestinians and injuring 63,740 others. Nearly 1,200 Israelis believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

The Israeli war has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while more than half of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

