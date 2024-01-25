Israel mulls plan to arm West Bank settlements with anti-tank missiles

The Israeli army is weighing a plan to put anti-tank missiles in the illegal settlements located in the occupied West Bank to provide protection from a scenario similar to the resistance operation carried out by Hamas on 7 October, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported yesterday.

According to the paper, the Israeli army confirmed that the “plan is currently being considered”, adding that the army has held discussions about the possibility of arming civilian security squads in isolated West Bank settlements and others close to Palestinian villages with anti-tank missiles” noting that “IDF commanders have not expressed opposition in meetings held so far, and the plan is now awaiting approval by senior security officials.”

Haaretz said the proposal aims to provide appropriate weapons to deal with a scenario in which “saboteurs” raid illegal settlements with cars, similar to the 7 October attack.

The newspaper said the plan comes “against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the West Bank and pressure exerted by senior right-wing officials, as well as military security centres in the settlements, since the start of the war” on the Gaza Strip.

According to Haaretz, “the army so far has distributed a considerable amount of weapons and munitions to civilian security squads for reinforcement, including thousands of pistols, M-16 semi-automatic rifles and machine guns.”

Haaretz quoted the Israeli army as saying: “This step aims to strengthen the settlements’ defence, so that their residents can respond quickly in the event of a mass and vehicle raid.”

The army added that Hamas members used cars and motorcycles on 7 October, and until the Air Force arrival, members of the security forces and citizens who were defending themselves found it difficult to confront these vehicles.

