Palestine warns against ‘arming’ Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry yesterday warned against a plan to arm illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, calling on the United Nations and the international community to take the necessary measures to prevent such a measure being implemented.

This comes after Haaretz newspaper reported that the army is considering a plan to arm Jewish only illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank with anti-tank missiles to address a scenario similar to the resistance operation carried out by Hamas on 7 October.

In its statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry warned that the plan would “add fuel to fire and explode the situation in the occupied West Bank and plunge it into a never-ending cycle of violence.”

The ministry accused Israel of wanting to repeat “the destruction, genocide, and displacement that took place in the Gaza Strip and apply it to the occupied West Bank.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced yesterday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to 25,700 people, with 63,740 Palestinians injured.

The Palestinian foreign ministry called on the United Nations and the international community to “follow up the issue of arming settler militias and take the necessary measures under international law to force the Israeli government to dismantle them, withdraw their weapons, and lift protection for them.”

Since the outbreak of the Israeli war on Gaza Strip, the Israeli occupation army has intensified its attacks in the West Bank, killing 371 Palestinians and wounding about 4,250 others, in addition to arresting 6,255.

