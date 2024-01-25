Saudi Arabia: Makkah breaks record for highest hanging prayer room 

Saudi Arabia has set a world record after announcing the opening of the highest hanging prayer room, the “Sky Mussallah”, overlooking the Kaaba in the holy city of Makkah.

According to Gulf News, the prayer room can accommodate up to 520 worshippers and is suspended 483 metres above sea level and is located within a 650-tonne steel interconnecting bridge linking the two towers of the Address Jabal Omar Makkah Hotel. The achievement of the “highest prayer room within a skybridge” has been recognised by Guinness World Records.

A press release states: “Designed to excel on every metric, the new Sky Mussallah is a perfect embodiment of the hotel’s unparalleled architectural excellence.”

“The mussallah stands as a sensational vantage point for guests to immerse themselves in complete spirituality while gazing out at the magnificent landmarks of Makkah,” it continues.

“It has been specially designed to offer a heartfelt connection to its sacred surroundings, providing a bird’s-eye view of Masjid Al-Haram with a full sight of the Holy Kaaba, where the whole city comes alive every year during the Hajj and Umrah season.”

Khalid Al-Amoudi, CEO of Jabal Omar Development Company, was quoted as saying: “We are thrilled to have entered the prestigious Guinness World Records with our awe-inspiring Sky Mussallah. This remarkable stride is a symbol of our steadfast commitment to offering unrivaled experiences for pilgrims and travelers.”

“With its prime location centering the hotel’s twin towers, the Sky Mussallah is truly breathtaking and is a must visit sight for everyone passing through the city,” he added.

Makkah already is home to the world’s tallest clock tower, the Makkah Royal Clock Tower standing at 601 metres in height. Atop the tower, inside the iconic crescent is the world’s highest musallah; considered the world’s highest place of worship in general.

